Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

