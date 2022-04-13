Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €71.88 ($78.13) and last traded at €71.84 ($78.09). 647,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.98 ($77.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.28.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

