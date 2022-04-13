Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €113.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.04 ($100.05).

FRA BNR opened at €71.84 ($78.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.46. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

