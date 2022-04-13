Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €113.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) received a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.04 ($100.05).

FRA BNR opened at €71.84 ($78.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.46. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

