BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. 83,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,779,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
BRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.66.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
