BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. 83,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,779,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 178,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BRF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

