Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post $474.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.36 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $390.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.