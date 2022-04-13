Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $351.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48. Britvic has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

