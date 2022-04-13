Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is $0.45. Anterix posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

ATEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

