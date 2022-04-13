Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $16.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,382. DURECT has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 447,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

