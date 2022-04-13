Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.55). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 667,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,792. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

