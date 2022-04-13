Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.35. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NEP stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

