Brokerages Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($3.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.48 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

