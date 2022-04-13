Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). American Well posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.60.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 514,187 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Well by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.