Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). American Well posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.60.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 514,187 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Well by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.