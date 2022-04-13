Brokerages Expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.01. Enviva posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Enviva by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter worth $40,000.

EVA opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

