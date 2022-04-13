Brokerages Expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

OTLK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 962,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,193. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 95,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.