Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.60 Million

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to announce $335.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.57 million and the lowest is $331.64 million. RadNet reported sales of $315.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

RadNet stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.72. RadNet has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 171.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

