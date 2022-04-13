Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.51). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($2.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. 14,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

