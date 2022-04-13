Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $31.09

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,847,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $17,935,000.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 109,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.92. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

