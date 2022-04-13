Brokerages Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $101.20

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

THRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. 83,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.