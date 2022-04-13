Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price at $108.50

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Heineken from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Heineken stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

