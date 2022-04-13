Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target at $73.09

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KBC Group from €83.00 ($90.22) to €79.00 ($85.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KBC Group from €87.00 ($94.57) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 76,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,376. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

