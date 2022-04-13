Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $23.72

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,815,000.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,626. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

