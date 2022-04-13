Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Target Price at C$2.41

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,360. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.