Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) PT at $48.09

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.09.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. 4,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,588. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,040,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

