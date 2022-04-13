Brokers Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

NYSE MA opened at $345.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $338.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

