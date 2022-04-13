Brokers Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 163,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.