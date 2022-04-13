Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,018 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

