Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.21.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

