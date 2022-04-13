Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after acquiring an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after acquiring an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

