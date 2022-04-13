Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32,242.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 166,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

