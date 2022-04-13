Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.