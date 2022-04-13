Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Burlington Stores worth $64,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

BURL opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

