Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.52. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 5,095 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $883.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

