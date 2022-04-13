BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

BZFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

