Bytom Price Reaches $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00272091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001244 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,747,649,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,844,156 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

