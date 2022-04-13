Cadence Bank to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NYSE CADE opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

