Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Purchases £28,800 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,529.32).

LON KDNC opened at GBX 18.88 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 121.79 and a current ratio of 121.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.28. Cadence Minerals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Get Cadence Minerals alerts:

Cadence Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.