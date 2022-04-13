Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Purchases £28,800 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,529.32).
LON KDNC opened at GBX 18.88 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 121.79 and a current ratio of 121.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.28. Cadence Minerals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).
Cadence Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.