Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 228.7% in March

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 228.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 24.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHI opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

