Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.09

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.09 and last traded at C$70.00, with a volume of 4896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$790.33 million and a P/E ratio of 58.46.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3916192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.75%.

In related news, Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total transaction of C$64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,159.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.