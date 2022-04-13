Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.