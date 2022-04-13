Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $46.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68. Camtek has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $14,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

