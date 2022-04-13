Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,347,562 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

