Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$155.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$108.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$160.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.03. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.733 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

