Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.07. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 7,781 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $303.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

