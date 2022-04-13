Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

