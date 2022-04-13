CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.18 Million

Brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post $405.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.97 million and the highest is $409.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $171.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,227 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,806,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

