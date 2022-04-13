Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $70,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. 91,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

