Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.