CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

