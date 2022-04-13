Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.43. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

