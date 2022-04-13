Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
